OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $358,000 Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

NASDAQ AMTBB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. Amerant Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.