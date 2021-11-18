OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

DM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.