Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Sells $502,252.14 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

