Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

