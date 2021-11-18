P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.90

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 48190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $841.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 119.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

