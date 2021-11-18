Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,988,480.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,092,752.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock valued at $166,188,089. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

