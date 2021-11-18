Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $528.97.

NYSE:PANW opened at $513.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

