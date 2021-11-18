Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $519.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $531.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $528.97.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

