Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.63% of NRG Energy worth $62,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

