Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $60,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $232.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.