Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

FBHS stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.