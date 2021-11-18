Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 21,380 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $55,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

