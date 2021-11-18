Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $55,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

RS opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

