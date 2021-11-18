Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 63,504 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $63,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.