Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 642,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 6.80% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $90.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $99.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

