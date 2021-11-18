Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 124193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of C$907.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

