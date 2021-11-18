Patricia Salas Pineda Sells 23,796 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.