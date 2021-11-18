Pawtocol Price Up 220.8% Over Last Week (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 220.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $304,034.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.16 or 1.00105897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.36 or 0.06958755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

