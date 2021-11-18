Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £872.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.16. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.