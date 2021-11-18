Peggy Vaughan Acquires 44,977 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
