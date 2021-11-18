Peggy Vaughan Acquires 44,977 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

