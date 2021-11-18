PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,714. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

