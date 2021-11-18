PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,714. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.
A number of analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
