PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $461.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

