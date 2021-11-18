Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $266.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock worth $16,942,659 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.