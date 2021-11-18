Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

