Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
