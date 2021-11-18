Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

