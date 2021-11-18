Perry A. Sook Sells 179,699 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,359,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.