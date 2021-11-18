Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 504,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Personalis by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

