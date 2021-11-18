Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.
WOOF opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
