Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

WOOF opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

