PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 6.4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. 572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 627,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

