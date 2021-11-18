Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 530,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,542. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $1,784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

