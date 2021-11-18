Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PHUN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $316.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 13.09.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

