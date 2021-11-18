PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 282.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 218,530 shares of company stock valued at $583,061. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.