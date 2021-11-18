Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PPC stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

