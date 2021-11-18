PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 170.2% in October

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the October 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,672 shares of company stock worth $275,397.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

