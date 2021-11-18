PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95. 22,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 135.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

