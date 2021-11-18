Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,100 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the October 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

