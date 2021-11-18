Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 105.2% in October

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the October 14th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNGAY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 271,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,467. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

