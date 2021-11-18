Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

