Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

COWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. Cowen has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

