Piper Sandler Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Neutral

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSKD. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of RSKD opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02. Riskified has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

