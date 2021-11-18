Piper Sandler Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $261.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

