Piper Sandler Weighs in on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

