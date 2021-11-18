Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 3.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 30,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

