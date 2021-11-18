Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYTCF. Peel Hunt lowered Playtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

