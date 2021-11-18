PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 11.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 18,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,473,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,241 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,722 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,334,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

