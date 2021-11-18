Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 18,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.