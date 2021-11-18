Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

PRCH opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

