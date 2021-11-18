Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

