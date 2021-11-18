Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $592.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.