Presearch Price Tops $0.23 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Presearch has a market cap of $92.82 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.23 or 0.00363970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

